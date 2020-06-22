23 minutes ago

Former Aduana Stars defender, Stephen Anokye Badu is stranded in Kuwait following the closure of Ghana’s borders by the government due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The center back’s situation has become worse because his ten-month contract with Tadamon Sporting Club expired last month and officials of the club have withdrew all contract obligations including payment of rent.

Speaking in an interview from his base in Kuwait, Anokye Badu explained that his situation has worsened because he does not do any extra work to make up for his rent obligations.

“They paid my apartment rent charges up to last month when my contract ended and have made it clear to me that they won’t continue with the payment.

“I should take that burden up for myself. But the situation is very difficult for me here. We are locked down, and I don’t do any work to earn extra money to pay rent charges.

“I just want to return home,” he stated.

“I can’t survive with the little money on me now that my contract has ended. And we don’t know when exactly restrictions will be lifted too,” he noted.

The defender also called on the government to come to their aid as there are other Ghanaians going through untold hardships in the country.

Anokye Badu noted that, he will consider another move outside if the situation becomes the same, whilst his doors are opened for any local club interested in him.