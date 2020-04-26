25 minutes ago

Head of Public Relations of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana’s (PFAG) Yussif Chibsah says he does not think slashing salaries of players is applicable in Ghana looking at prevailing circumstances.

In the wake of the suspension of the Ghana Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic, some clubs have requested players welcome the discussion of pay cut to ease their financial burden.

This has generated genuine concerns about the suitability of the pay cut measures and the possible dire effects it will have, especially on the wellbeing of the players.

Speaking on the subject matter, Chibsah, a former Asante Kotoko captain expressed his disapproval for salary cut, insisting that more players are underpaid in the country.

He also revealed that per data available to the PFAG, there are clubs who are yet to to pay their players dating back to January.

“Its not compulsory for players to take a pay cut but rather dialogue between the management and players” he told footballmadeinghana.com

“Moreover our players in the local league are highly underpaid .

“The pay cut shouldn’t be a flat amount because each player has his own peculiar contract and varying salary, their burdens are not the same too.

“Before the outbreak of Coronavirus, we have a data of clubs who are yet to pay their players dated back to January.

“For my point of view, I don’t think the pay cut is applicable here in Ghana considering the situation at hand” he noted.