Citizens from Gbi-Dzigbe (Hohoe) residing abroad have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital in fighting the novel corona virus disease.

The group christened ‘Gbi-Dzigbeviwo Abroad’ donated ten packs of N95 nose masks, 45 packs of surgical gloves, 45 packs of examination gloves and 22 packs of disposal coveralls at an estimate of GH₵15,000.00

Togbe Awalie III, a sub chief of Gbi Bla and Madam Innocentia Gidi, presented the items on behalf of the group. They said it formed part of the group’s support to the hospital in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“We hope these items will complement what government and other corporate organizations are doing,” Togbe Awalie III said.

"We also commend the management of the hospital for its efforts in curbing the spread of the disease.”

He called on the hospital to make best use of the items, adding that the group would offer support when the need arose.

Receiving the items, Acting Nurse Manager of the hospital, Madam Rita Botsoe expressed gratitude to the group for their support. She said the items would help the hospital in the fight of the virus since they were needed to help frontline health workers.

“We are appealing to other groups and well-meaning Gbi citizens to emulate what Gbi-Dzigbeviwo have done,” she said.

“We cannot do this alone.”

Hohoe has recorded two cases of COVID-19. Both cases were reported at the hospital.

Gbi-Dzigbeviwo is a group of citizens from the Hohoe traditional area in various parts of the world who have come together to help in the development agenda of the area.