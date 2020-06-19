44 minutes ago

Ghana’s Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has donated Relief items to the Ghana Wheelchair Basketball Federation( GWBF) as part of measure to help the team mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus on their activities.

The items include ten bags of perfumes long-grain rice and six cartons of cooking oil.

The Items which were received on behalf of the Federation by the President of the Mr. Max Varden and Mr. Wilon Yao Agbesi, the Association’s Secretary-General.

Speaking after the donation, Madam Sarah Boateng who represented the minister said due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for the Ministry to support the vulnerable with relief items to enable them to cope with the situation.

According to her, The Ministry together with other corporate institutions have supported the Government in diverse ways especially during this COVID-19 period, and expressed appreciation to them for the kind gesture.

Madam Boateng said they were not for sale but meant to support the needs of the vulnerable in society.

She said the ministry was doing everything possible to ensure that the vulnerable in society during this pandemic were supported.

Mr. Max Varden expressed profound gratitude to the Ministry and assured the Minister that the food items would be given to the Athletes as instructed.

Mr. Agbesi also expressed appreciation to the Ministry for the kind gesture and commended them for doing much to support the vulnerable in these trying times.

He said the Federation has about 400 Athletes/ Players across the country with branches in ten out of 16 regions, hence they would ensure every player of the federation was supported.