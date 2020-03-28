18 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has announced that they are going to distribute hand sanitizers received from Black Stars attacker Samuel Owusu this afternoon to football clubs that are located in the areas that has recorded Covid-19 cases.

The football Association made the announcement immediately after receiving the items from the CEO of ‘The Owusu Project’ Mr Patrick Akoto.

“The Hand Sanitizers will be given to clubs in locations that have recorded cases of the Covid-19 virus - namely Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi.” the statement said.

The football Association will hope clubs will ensure maximum precautionary measures by using the hand sanitizers to help win the war against the deadly virus.

Source: GFA