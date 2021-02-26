1 hour ago

Eight (8) more patients have died from COVID-19, according to updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This brings the country's death toll to 424.

As of 30 January 2021, 772 new cases have been recorded raising the active case count to 5,515.

So far, a total of 61,843 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

119 cases are in severe conditions, 41 critical.

Meanwhile, positive cases from international travellers at the Kotoka International Airport is 1129.

Regional breakdown below

Greater Accra Region - 39,742

Ashanti Region - 12,444

Western Region - 3,563

Eastern Region - 2,880

Central Region - 2,321

Volta Region - 988

Bono East Region - 814

Northern Region - 716

Upper East Region - 713

Western North Region - 712

Bono Region - 667

Ahafo Region - 548

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 211

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25