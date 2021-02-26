Eight (8) more patients have died from COVID-19, according to updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
This brings the country's death toll to 424.
As of 30 January 2021, 772 new cases have been recorded raising the active case count to 5,515.
So far, a total of 61,843 persons have recovered and have been discharged.
119 cases are in severe conditions, 41 critical.
Meanwhile, positive cases from international travellers at the Kotoka International Airport is 1129.
Regional breakdown below
Greater Accra Region - 39,742
Ashanti Region - 12,444
Western Region - 3,563
Eastern Region - 2,880
Central Region - 2,321
Volta Region - 988
Bono East Region - 814
Northern Region - 716
Upper East Region - 713
Western North Region - 712
Bono Region - 667
Ahafo Region - 548
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 211
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25
Comments