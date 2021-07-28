Ghana has recorded a total of 103,019 confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the country recorded its first two cases in March 2020.
An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said as of Sunday, July 25, 2021, the country has recorded 450 new cases of the disease, making the cumulative number of cases 103,019.
The total number of active cases stands at 4,983.
The update also indicated that two more persons have succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll to 823.
The number of recoveries and discharges has also increased by 454, making the total number 97,213.
Of the 97,213 recoveries, 26 persons were in severe condition while 15 others were in critical condition.
Cumulative Case Count per Region
The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of infections followed by the Ashanti Region and the Western Region
Greater Accra Region - 55,963
Ashanti Region - 17,997
Western Region - 6,042
Eastern Region - 4,795
Central Region - 3,761
Volta Region - 2,901
Northern Region - 1,672
Bono Region - 1,600
Bono East Region - 1,576
Upper East Region - 1,325
Western North Region - 937
Ahafo Region - 847
Oti Region - 520
Upper West Region - 500
North East Region - 231
Savannah Region - 133
Source: graphic.com.gh
