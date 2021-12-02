1 hour ago

34 cases of the Omicron variant in sequenced samples that were taken from 120 returning travellers, have been confirmed positive by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

Noguchi has since urged the general public to continue to adhere to all covid-19 prevention protocols.

The samples were taken between 21 and 25 November 2021.

The discovery comes after the Ghana Health Service told the media that Ghana has so far recorded its first two cases of the variant.

The Acting Director of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, Dr Joseph Oliver-Commey, said if the government plans to achieve herd immunity during the Christmas festivities, it will have to intensify public education and sensitisation on the need for vaccination against the pandemic.

With the fear of the country entering a fourth wave of the pandemic and a possible surge in cases after the yuletide, the ministry of health has declared December as a month of COVID-19 vaccination.

Persons who are not vaccinated will be denied entry into places such as sports stadia, restaurants, beaches among others.

About 3,493,688 Ghanaians have been vaccinated so far.