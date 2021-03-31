59 minutes ago

Ghana has recorded 53 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,844.

The country has seen a decline in the number of active cases for the past few days.

An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), indicates that two more persons have succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll to 742 as of Thursday, March 27, 2021.

The total cumulative case count stands at 90,552.

The number of persons who have recovered/discharged from the illness is now 87,966.

According to the update, 44 persons who were admitted from the illness are in severe condition with 4 others in critical condition.

Regional Breakdown

All 16 regions have recorded active cases of the disease.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with high infection rates.

Source: graphic.com.gh