Seven new deaths have pushed the death toll of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Ghana to 607.

The death toll as of Wednesday February 24 stood at 599.

An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said as of Friday February 26, 2021, Ghana had recorded 409 new cases of the disease with 5,444 active cases.

A total of 191 more people have passed away in February, bringing the cumulative deaths to 607.

The GHS has explained that out of 902,813 tests conducted in Ghana since March 2020, 84,023 persons have so far tested positive for the disease representing 9.3 per cent of positivity rate.

According to the update, 1,232 international travellers who arrived in the country through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have tested positive from the illness representing 0.7 per cent of the positivity rate.

The total number of recoveries is now 77,972 with 82 persons in severe condition and 24 others in critical condition.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 2,719 infections.

Meanwhile, the Savanna Region has recorded the lowest with only one active case.