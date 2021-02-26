Ghana's active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has seen a slight decline an update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed.
The number of active cases which stood at 6,614 as of February 20, 2021 has decreased to 6,404 on February 21, 2021; out of which 88 were severe and 29 critical.
The country has also recorded 428 new cases bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 81,673.
The update from GHS indicated that four more people have died, increasing the death toll to 588.
It also said the number of persons who have recovered/discharged from the disease is now 74, 681.
Regional Breakdown
The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest case count of 46,587 followed by Ashanti Region with 14,195, Western and Eastern having 4,981 and 3,613 respectively.
Meanwhile, the Savanna Region has recorded the lowest case count of 72 infections.
Greater Accra Region - 46,587
Ashanti Region - 14,195
Western Region - 4,981
Eastern Region - 3,613
Central Region - 2,870
Volta Region - 1,652
Northern Region - 1,131
Bono East Region - 1,099
Upper East Region - 1,093
Bono Region - 958
Western North Region - 797
Ahafo Region - 663
Upper West Region - 377
Oti Region - 272
North East Region - 98
Savannah Region - 72
