Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster, Gifty Anti has disclosed how some countries including Italy and the United Kingdom had not put any measures in place even after recording some cases of the novel coronavirus.

Oheneyere as she is affectionately called, recently returned home from government's mandatory quarantine for persons returning to the country after the closure of the country's borders, said at the beginning Ghana was more prepared because 'at the airport in Ghana there were checks, people wearing masks, but nobody checked us when I arrived in Amsterdam; no sanitizer, nothing".

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' with host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Gifty Anti said Ghanaian authorities and security agencies handling the COVID-19 fight should be given some credit because with everything she went through she believes Ghana's preparedness to curb the pandemic is commendable.

Listen to her in the interview below