The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has stated clubs will be given time to prepare their teams before the Premier League resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghanaian top-flight is in the second week of a one-month suspension as part of the measures to curb the spread of the disease.

So far, over 622,548 persons have been infected worldwide, with over 28,812 deaths recorded.

"We must give the clubs some time to train their players and reorganise before playing football again," Addo said on Joy FM on Saturday.

"We can’t just let the clubs play immediately after the coronavirus comes to an end.

"We have to observe safety measures such as washing of hands, avoiding shaking of hands and so on."

Ghana has so far registered 152 cases of the coronavirus, involving five deaths.