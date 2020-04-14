10 minutes ago

Ghana trio Sulley Muntari, Fatawu Dauda and Awal Mohammed are the latest to join the call for social distancing among Ghanaians as a way of fighting the Coronavirus.

The former Black Stars teamates exhibited their support for social distancing with an image posted on special media.

The picture posted by Goalkeeper Fatawu Dawda, have the three players observing the distancing that has been described as one effective way to Avoid the spread of the pandemic.

"We listen, we learn, we execute," Dawda captioned the image.

With the footballing world put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, footballer joined the fight against the pandemic, preaching awareness to help curb the spread of the virus.

Top footballers in Europe and other parts of the world donated large sums of cash to help fight COVID-19.

Dawda has been part of with Legon Cities for the 2019/20 season which has been suspended after 15 rounds of marches.