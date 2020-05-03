2 hours ago

Ghanaian Youth international, David Atanga has donated items relief items to the People of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to help them in the fight against the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

The items include sanitizers, liquid soap, gloves and face masks were presented to the Nampo chief Palace, Tonga Raana chief palace, Tinzug chief palace, Afrikid Medical center Maternity Home, Mother of Mercy Babies Home and Somey Sonku Youth Base all in Bolgantanga.

The player donated to support the less fortune and vulnerable in the community where he grew up.

Assistant coach of Ghana's U-20 team, Salifu Fatawu led a team to distribute the items.

Addressing the media after the presentation, Atanga noted that, it is good to give than to receive and there are more blessings when you give than to receive.

The player who was born in Bolgatanga says he can’t forget his people and Ghanaian in the situation of coronavirus.

David Atanga’s gesture to his community is part of an annual donation that he has been doing to help his native communities where he grew up.

He joins the list of Ghanaian footballers who have supported their communities during coronavirus pandemic.

The former national under 20 player now plays for Holstein Kiel in Germany.