The President of Ghana Olympics Committee(GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah continued his philanthropic work in the wake of the novel Covid-19 pandemic by reaching out to the nation's Olympics boxing team, the Black Bombers.

The renewed sports administrator, on Monday donated relief items and food stuffs to the team as he seek to mitigate the impact of the deadly virus.

Addressing the media after the presentation, Mr Nunoo Mensah said "It's my widow's mite to the most successful National Team in the history of Ghana's involvement in the Olympics Games".

He also told the athletes to stay safe and observe all the health protocols to avoid the virus.

Upon recieving the items the leadership of Ghana Boxing federation also expressed gratitude to their the GOC President.