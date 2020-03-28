1 hour ago

A ban on public gathering including church activities has been imposed in the country following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most churches have resorted to virtual services.

Meanwhile, a few of the pastors who have been flouting the ban have been arrested and granted bail.

Speaking to this in an interaction with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh also known as Napo, wondered why some of the pastors insist on meeting the church members at church.

'God is Omnipresent' he said.

