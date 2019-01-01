3 hours ago

Founder and The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng is suggesting that the government should immediately stop its food sharing program to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

His comment comes after residents of Asokwa Municipality in the Ashanti region flaunted the social distancing protocol on Monday, April 13, 2020, when receiving food items from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

A Plus, as he is affectionately called, commenting on the issue said the government's approach towards the initiative was wrong. To him, Ghanaians are experiencing this because our leaders are visionless and nothing seems to work in the Western African nation.

"Listen!!! Lets forget it. Lift the restrictions. Government is rather spreading the disease. Let those who will die die and those who will survive survive. Ghana does not have what it takes to be called a country. No plan no vision. No direction. No leadership. Nothing works", he wrote on Facebook.

A Plus believes the food sharing could be localised to avoid congestion and rush.

"What are the benefits of decentralization? Why do we spend so much money to elect assemblymen and unit committee members? If we don't want to use the Disability Common Fund or the LEEP program can't we use assemblymen and unit committee members to do this house to house or in small groups? What is their use? Oh Ghana!!!", he fumed.

The government last week, begun the distribution of free meals to over 400,000 Ghanaians in locked-down areas amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo in an address, indicated the decision forms part of drastic measures taken by his government in the fight of the pandemic.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com