3 hours ago

That brings the number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa hit by the epidemic to five

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended by three months the incentive packages for frontline health workers.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, June 28, 2020, the president said, "this means that all health workers will pay no income taxes for the next three months, i.e. July, August and September.

"Again, all frontline health workers, as defined by the Ministry of Health, will continue to receive the additional allowance of fifty per cent (50%) of their basic salary per month, i.e. for July, August and September."

He added, the implementation of this directive for the months of April, May and June have been fraught with some challenges, caused, mainly, by the protracted discussions over the definition of who qualifies as “frontline health workers” in this context.

"I have, however, been assured that they have now been resolved, and payments will be affected from the end of June. I should reiterate that the insurance package for health workers is still in place," Akufo-Addo stated.

The President, however, urged the frontline health workers to remain professional and compassionate in their handling of COVID-19 cases. "Every avoidable death, be it corona-related or not, is a tragedy."

He, therefore, reminded Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols i.e. the enhanced social distancing and hygiene protocols which will not only save lives but also prevent the healthcare infrastructure from being overburdened.

"Let us wash our hands with soap under running water, use alcohol-based sanitizers, maintain the protocols on social distancing, avoid person-to-person contact, eat our local foods that boost our immune systems, and, yes, wear masks at all times when we leave our homes.

"These are the weapons of our battle. We must keep our guard up at all times, and see to it that sooner, rather than later, COVID-19 becomes nothing but a blip on our forward march to sustained development, progress and prosperity," Akufo-Addo said.

Watch below the President's full address: