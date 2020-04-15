2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that 280 million cedis has been allocated to absorb water bills for Ghanaians in the months of April, May and June.

This amount also covers relief packages to the vulnerable in society.

Delivering his seventh update on COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo highlighted that GHC 1.2 billion has been contributed towards the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme which is to provide livelihood for households and also support businesses in the country.

According to him, the government is hopeful the alleviation programme will help cushion Ghanaians as the nation fights against the COVID-19 pandemic.

''I know the effects of the measures to contain the virus have been difficult for many. And that is why I've mandated the creation of the GHC 1.2 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme to support households and businesses. Out of this, GHC 280 million is being used to provide food for the vulnerable and free water for all Ghanaians for three months, ie. April, May and June. 323 million cedis is being used to motivate our health workers and 600 million cedis of assistance is being provide to micro, small and medium-scale businesses. I expect disbursement of the 600 million cedis to start in May'', he said.

Peacefmonline