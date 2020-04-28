3 hours ago

Wearing nose masks has become a lifeline in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country and worldwide.

In view of this, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has sought to offer clarity on what the government intends to do with regard to the wearing of nose masks and how to ensure every Ghanaian is complying with the directive.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Monday's edition of Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Oppong Nkrumah stated there will be free face masks distribution to a section of the general public.

According to him, the Ministry of Health has been charged to distribute the masks and "some categories of the Ghanaian population will get free masks. The media has made request. The President has issued a directive to the Ministry responsible for Health. We should allow them to give us a feedback, but it is true that some categories will get the masks".

The wearing of masks has become mandatory after President Nana Akufo-Addo directed all Ghanaians to wear nose masks to prevent transmission of the virus.

In the Greater Accra Region, which is currently the epicenter of the virus in Ghana, Mr Ishmael Ashitey, the Regional Minister, after consultation with the Regional Security Coordinating Council (RESECC) has made wearing of nose masks mandatory for all.