The International Federation Skate Soccer (IFSS) has received a supply of food items after they came out to appeal to Ghanaians to support them during the lock down period.

Mr. Albert Frimpong led a section of the Ghana Skate Soccer team to Nungua in the Greater Accra region for the presentation which came through Mr Theophilus Armah a sports journalist based outside Ghana.

He linked the IFSS to Dr Bright Okoh Stephen, CEO of Greenfield Scientific Herbal clinic in Nungua.

The philanthropist and keen sports lover made a presentation to the physically challenged and urged them never to lose hope, but keep on believing that it shall be well.

The skate soccer players represented were very happy with the presentation.

“We really appreciate his very kind gesture and will use this medium to appeal to other influential people in society to emulate his example and help our people. The physically challenged are really more in need than many out there” said Albert Frimpong who is a member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) board.

Meanwhile, the media partners of IFSS have commended the Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic and called on others the support the physically challenged sports men and women.