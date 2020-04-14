2 hours ago

Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the advent of the novel coronavirus in the whole world has exposed weaknesses in health systems of countries including the most advanced.

At the launch of an application called GH COVID-19 TRACKER to help get information about the novel coronavirus in the country, the Vice President on Easter Monday in an interview with Kwami Sefa-Kayi of Peace FM, said that the COVID-19 has challenged all the health systems in the world.

“It has exposed and you will find places like the UK, USA, Spain, Italy; all their health systems have been challenged by this virus and so we have to do more and to make sure that we get more done and more investment in our health sector,” he mentioned.

Dr Bawumia, however, urged Ghanaians to learn great lessons from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in terms of strengthening our healthcare system in order to meet squarely any future health challenge.

“ . . this virus has really exposed weaknesses across the world in the healthcare system and Ghana is not immune from that, but I think that we have lessons to learn from that, which I believe we will all learn,” he reiterated.

He further pleaded with Ghanaians to follow all the advice and directives given by the President and the health experts in order to stay safe in this era.

He added that the incident at the Chorkor beach last Sunday was most unfortunate as people went to the beach in large gathering notwithstanding all the admonition for people to stay home and away from large gatherings.

“I just want to appeal that we follow the advice we are being given and we stay at home when we don’t have to come out,” the Vice President pleaded with Ghanaians.

GH COVID-19 Tracker App is to enable individuals to access and provide basic information to contact tracers, to facilitate easy tracing, testing and treatment.

The Tracker will also aid health authorities to identify high risk communities and prioritise contact tracing and testing. Interested persons can download the App from: www.ghcovid19.com. The App will be available on App stores later this week.