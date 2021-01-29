55 minutes ago

A number of Parliamentarians have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19, Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin has announced.

No details of the affected MPs were given as the as he addressed the house on Friday January 29, 2021.

“We are not all safe; even in the house some members are afflicted by COVID-19," Bagbin said.

“We do not know who the person is, because of the protocols, issues of confidentiality, we are not disclosed those who are now COVID-19 positive, but we have some of us in that category”, he said.

It is the second time in months the august house has been hit with the dreaded pandemic.

Late last year a similar announcement was made for which some staffs had to be pit isolation.

The Speaker used the opportunity to caution Members of Parliament to adhere to the laid down protocols indicating that there are reports of the refusal of some Members to adhere to them.

Meanwhile, the latest update provided by the Ghana Health Service indicates that the number of active cases in Ghana now are 3,940 with 390 deaths recorded.