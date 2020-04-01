2 hours ago

The Ayawaso West Municipality has been identified as a hotspot for the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Therefore a compulsory house-to-house testing will begin today, April 1, 2020.

In a statement by the Municipal assembly, the house-to-house testing will be conducted for 10 days in order to tackle the spread of Coronavirus amongst residents.

The statement added that it has become necessary for the residents to be tested because most individuals within the municipality have in one way or the other come into contact with patients with confirmed COVID-19 positive status.

The testing will cover Legon, Dzorwulu, East Legon, West Legon, Okponglo, Abelenkpe, Roman Ridge, Airport Residential and surrounding areas.

“Over 100 health personnel and security agencies (police, Immigration and National Security) would be deployed into the communities within the Municipality to carry out the exercise,” the statement signed by Dr Louisa Matey, Municipal Director of Health noted.

Ghana's confirmed cases of Coronavirus now stands at 195 with 5 deaths and 31 recoveries.