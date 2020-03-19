2 hours ago

The office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana has brushed aside reports suggesting the office had endorsed the consumption of alcohol as means of fighting coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the Spokesman for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the office said the assertion by the Chief Imam that Muslims could take alcohol under exceptional circumstances was not meant to encourage Muslims to patronize alcohol, and therefore, must be disregarded.

Consequently, the statement urged the public to treat the report with all the contempt it deserves.

Below is the full statement

Press Release

The office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana has noticed with concern a misleading report associating the National Chief Imam with a statement to the effect that "muslims can take alcohol to fight the Coronavirus.

We would like to state without any equivocation that the National Chief Imam never made such statement.

In an attempt to educate public about the flexible features of the Islamic law it was indicated that under certain circumstances what prohibited may become permissible. That was to justify within law the suspension of the daily jama'a salat and the Friday Jumua salat.

This illustration has mischievously been taken out of context by some media house thereby whereby misinforming the public and subjecting the National Chief Imam to public opprobrium.

We call on the general public to disregard that report with all the contempt it deserves.

From the Spokesman for the National Chief Imam of Ghana.

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu.

Source: Ghanaweb