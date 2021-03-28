2 hours ago

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has given incentives to Ghanaian health workers for their dedicated services in the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Clad in their uniforms, the doctors and nurses who participated in the ICGC Palm Sunday service at the Christ Temple in Accra were presented with packages to be taken home as their 'Palm Sunday gifts'.

This according to the Founder of ICGC, Dr. Mensah Otabil, was to show that the church appreciates the efforts put up by doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers as the front liners in fighting this pandemic.

"If it hasn't come to the time you need their services, you wouldn't realize the importance of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and all other health workers. Putting their lives on the line for all of us, is highly commendable and so today, I invited you all here to come in your uniforms for us to celebrate you. We appreciate your time and professionalism," said Dr. Otabil as he ministered on Sunday.

Dr. Otabil revealed that, prior to giving out these incentive packages, the ICGC had earlier presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Mental Health Institution of Ghana.

According to him, the presentation follows a request made to the church by the institution.

"In recognition of the work that people like our doctors and nurses do, yesterday as part of our virtual live walk, we made a presentation to the Mental Health Institution of Ghana. We presented 105,000 pieces of nose masks to them which they felt was their greatest need at this time," he disclosed.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com