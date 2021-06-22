46 minutes ago

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has cast fears over the deadly indian strain detected in Ghana.

The most contagious Covid-19 variant, originating from India, was recorded at the Kotoka International Airport.

Head of West Africa Center for Cell Biology and Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awendare confirmed that the Indian variant, also known as Delta variant, is one of the forty-five (45) variants currently in Ghana.

The Delta variant is reportedly the major cause of the huge number of deaths in India and a serious increase in cases in the UK.

“Overall we have about 45 or 46 different variants. The trend shows that all these normally come from travellers. Now that the Delta (Indian Variant) is taking over, it’s just a matter of time before it will come here in large quantities. We have a few here but it’s going to increase,” Professor Awendare explained to Daniel Dadzie on Joy Prime.

Kwesi Pratt, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', feared the AstraZeneca vaccines administered to a section of the Ghanaian populace may not effectively protect the citizenry against the new variant.

To him, it is very worrying and frightening for Ghana to have recorded the Indian strain.

"If we had reached herd immunity stage and you tell us not to be afraid, we wouldn't be afraid. But when you check the number of vaccinated people which is not up to 400,000, how do we not fear?", he said.

He called for stricter enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols, claiming many Ghanaians have relaxed.

Source: peacefmonline.com