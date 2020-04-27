1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has asked prayers for health workers at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

The President noted that the pandemic is going to be a long war ''broken up itno several battles'', therefore ''the health workers, who are working day and night to care for the stricken, must continually be in our prayers''.

He was however optimistic the pandemic shall be overcome by the efforts made by the health workers and the government as well as the cooperation of all Ghanaians.

''Indeed, we registered a modest success in the important battle to trace and test many of the persons who had come into contact with infected persons, and we cannot, and will not rest on our laurels. We will not let our guard down, as the fight against this virus has to progress. We will pursue vigorously our strategy of enhanced 3Ts, i.e. tracing and testing to allow us identify infected persons, and isolating and treating them. It is the surest way to root out the virus. Our efforts will remain constant, as will our abiding faith in the Almighty and our determination to defeat the virus. We must continue to be grateful to members of the media, members of our security forces, and our health workers for their sacrifice and high sense of patriotism in their contribution to the fight against the virus.

''...Their efforts will be in vain if we, at home, do not support them. In addition to the incentive package given to all health workers, Government has enabled domestic production and supply of protective equipment to our health workers to increase significantly – they have received, in recent days, nine hundred and five thousand, and thirty-one (905,031) nose masks, thirty one thousand, six hundred and thirty (31,630) medical scrubs, thirty one thousand, four hundred and seventy-two (31,472) gowns, forty six thousand, eight hundred and seventy (46,870) head covers, and eighty three thousand, five hundred (83,500) N-95 face masks'', the President stated in his 8th nation address.

Ghana's Case Count

Ghana has recorded 1550 positive cases of COVID-19 with 155 recoveries out of a total of 100,622 tested samples.

The President on Sunday, April 26, 2020 gave a clear account of the country's case count.

''Since I last spoke to you, we have completed the analysis of another thirty two thousand, and thirty one (32,031) samples, bringing the number of tests from sixty-eight thousand, five hundred and ninety-one (68,591) to one hundred thousand, six hundred and twenty two (100,622). From this pool, the total number of confirmed infections have gone from one thousand and forty-two (1,042), to one thousand, five hundred and fifty (1,550). Our recoveries are now one hundred and fifty-five (155), and deaths eleven (11). The two (2) new cases of deaths, like the other nine (9), are all of persons with underlying health issues, what the doctors call comorbidity'', he said.

Ghana's COVID-19 infection rate from the samples tested remains constant at 1.5%.