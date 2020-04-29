2 hours ago

The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr Asante Agyapong Bonnah, has described the current COVID–19 pandemic as a major world war with an unseen enemy.

He therefore called on Ghanaians to take their destiny into their own hands and quickly adapt to change to suit current trends.

Mr. Agyapong Bonnah who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bibiani, urged Ghanaians to try as much as possible to move away from entrenched Socio-Cultural practices like hand shaking, hugging, funerals and other activities that assembled large numbers of people in particular locations.

He said Ghanaians should instead learn to develop defensive habits like regular washing of hands with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds, use of hand sanitizer after handling money and opening doors to public places, observing social distancing and more importantly now, wearing of nose masks when they move out of their homes.

The NADMO Director further urged Ghanaians to rally solidly behind the government by strictly adhering to all preventive measures put in place by the government and health authorities.

“NADMO will continue to coordinate with institutions like the Ghana Health Service, Environmental Health Department, National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) among others, to intensify public education on the pandemic.

Let’s all cooperate and fight a good fight and God’s willing, victory will surely be ours,” he stated.