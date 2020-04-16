30 minutes ago

Sheikh Mohammed Awal, a renowned Islamic Cleric has implored Ghanaians to unite behind President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo to collectively fight the coronavirus as a country.

They should strictly observe all the precautionary protocols, respect the presidential directives and stay safe during this torrid period of the global crisis.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, the US-based Islamic Scholar, underlined the need for the citizenry to support the President to fight the common enemy.

He said it was important for the people to take the pandemic seriously and cooperate with the President and health authorities to overcome the dreaded disease.

“We are fighting an enemy that cannot be seen but yet causing havoc across the world”, he cautioned.

He added that “Let’s not take the problem on hand for granted as a people. This is a global pandemic which must be tackled with all seriousness due to its gravity”.

He applauded the President for the leadership he had shown so far, saying that, all his efforts would be in vain if the people do not respond positively by adhering to the basic protocols geared towards containing the disease.

Sheikh Awal said the President’s call for prayers in these difficult times was in the right direction but stressed the need for people not to solely rely on faith but also stay away from practices that could expose them to the virus.

He said while we prayed for God’s intervention, we must also learn to do the right things to bring the situation under control.

He entreated Ghanaians to adapt to the changes that the fight against the pandemic had brought to their daily lives, adding that, it was for the common good of everybody.

GNA