2 hours ago

Pastor Mensa Otabil says it is not a fun time to be President of any country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of Thursday, 26 March 2020, 465,915 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed globally with 21,031 deaths recorded.

In Ghana, 136 cases have been confirmed with three deaths.

In the heat of the pandemic, many organisations, groups, civil society organisations across the globe want their governments to adopt what they think, in their opinion, is the best approach to end the pandemic in their countries.

In Ghana, pressure is mounting on the President to lock down the country.

On the back of these and more, Pastor Otabil says it is a difficult time to be a world leader.

In a live Facebook session at his church auditorium in Accra on Thursday, 26 March 2020, the founder and leader of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) said: “I don’t think we should stampede our government into one decision or the other. I’ll choose to believe if anybody is the president at this time, they will probably be carrying the biggest burden in any country.

“This is not a fun time to be president. This is the time, I think, most presidents wish they were not president but citizens because you’re leading your country through the valley of the shadow of death and you’re scared people are going to die on your watch. So, I don’t think we should underestimate the burden on the President and Prime Ministers and leaders of nations, they are going through a very difficult time.”