Ghanaian defender, John Boye has donated food and other relief items to widows and widowers of Teshie Mangoase to help them cope with the economic downturn of Coronavirus pandemic.

The France based Ghanaian footballer donated items worth millions of cedis to the people of his hometown.

Following the donation, the 33-year-old noted that he can’t forget his people and Ghanaians in this situation of Coronavirus.

The donation took place at Teshie, The Spirit of Angel Church located at Teshie Mangoase.

The items includes bags of rice, cooking oil, drinks, bottled mineral water, cartons of milo, crate of eggs, milk and toiletries.

Boye started his career at Schwepps’ youth Academy, where he was featured alongside Mohammed Iddi, he later moved to Pro Consult Sports Academy and Miracle FC.

Currently, he is plying his trade with French Ligue 1 side FC Metz.

Boye has six goals in his 67 appearances for the senior national of Ghana.