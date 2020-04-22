48 minutes ago

The Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW) parliamentary candidate, Mr. John Dumelo is offering emergency business loans to persons whose businesses have been affected in the constituency as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, a total of GHS200,000 will be given to "the coconut and roasted plantain sellers, the corner shops, the table top retail outlets, the evening kenkey, bread/egg, waakye and vegetable sellers and all those who work hand to mouth to take care of their families".

The initiative according to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, will be given to the businessmen and women in demand of no interest.

Explaining the reasons for the scheme, John Dumelo said: "As a farmer and businessman, I understand what it means to have low or no harvest and have also experienced opening up shop and making no sales. The Covid-19 crisis including the lockdown has negatively affected many businesses in the Ayawaso West constituency".

He said "the modalities for accessing the scheme will be communicated directly to the above mentioned".

"I hope this small token will revive many businesses and even create more job opportunities. I don't have much but what I have is what I share. The sun will soon shine on us. Together, let's make Ayawaso West the greatest" he added.