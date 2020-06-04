2 hours ago

King Faisal midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei has revealed he’s ventured into maize farming as a means of keeping himself, and that of his family busy following the suspension of football in Ghana due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the former Asante Kotoko skipper, the hardship associated with the Covid-19 requires Football players to venture into other fields so as to raise some funds.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Angel FM, Nii Adjei, a former TP Mazembe and WAC of Morocco midfielder says his maize farm is almost ready for harvesting.

“Due to the pandemic we are experiencing, I have started farming and currently I’m harvesting maize from my farm,’’ the midfielder said.

A number of Ghanaian footballers have ventured into different businesses to keep them and their family going as Ghana extends its ban on Football activities till at least the end of July.