Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has cautioned Ghanaians not to relax on the COVID-19 protocols.

Reports indicate a surge in the COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the country's active cases stand at 2,858 with 812 patients passing away.

Recently, the recorded the most contagious Coronavirus variant called "Delta variant" which originated from India.

Over 100 students of the Achimota school were said to have contracted the Delta variant and recovered from the disease.

Discussing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' , Yaw Buaben Asamoa partly blamed Ghanaians for the upsurge in the COVID-19 cases.

He noted that many Ghanaians have abandoned the protocols, hence endangering their lives and others.

He also raised a point about large funeral gatherings and other public events where the protocols are least observed.

He called on the citizenry to return to the protocols stressing Ghana almost defeated the disease when the protocols were strictly observed by all and sundry.

"Let's go back and do what we used to do . . . wear our masks, washing our hands. Practice social distancing at funeral and at church, ensure you observe all the protocols," he said.