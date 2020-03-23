2 hours ago

The Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana has called on Ghanaians to pray for the President and his team of leaders for God to give them wisdom and direction to steer the affairs of the country, in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

That, it said, was to help in the prevention and further spread of the virus in the country.

The Spiritual Leader of the council, Prophet Nakoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson, who made the call during an interaction with some journalists over the weekend, appealed to all

Ghanaians, irrespective of their religious beliefs, to abide by the President’s directive on social gatherings that sought to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in Ghana, so that the country would remain safe.

President

In a televised address on Sunday, March 15, the President ordered the closure of all educational institutions, with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020.

He also ordered the suspension of all public gatherings for the next four weeks.

These public gatherings include conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events such as services in churches and mosques.

Laudable

Nakoa Prophet Jamson said the President’s directive was quite laudable, as it aimed at ensuring that all Ghanaians remained safe, in the face of the devastation caused by the disease across the world.

Consequently, he said, there was the need for Christians to remain steadfast and united in their resolve to seek the face of God in the fight against the disease, adding that with unity and purpose, there would be success at the end of the day.

He pledged the support of the council to the government’s fight against the disease.

Prayers

Nakoa Prophet Jamson asked for prayers for leaders, especially the President and the Vice-President, for God to give them more directions for the country.

“We should again continue to pray for wisdom and knowledge for them, so that our leaders can come up with all the necessary measures to eradicate the virus.

“The COVID-19 came all the way from China and now it has spread to other parts of the world, causing havoc. Now that it is in our country, let us come together and support the government in the fight against it,” he said.

Nakoa Prophet Jamson, who is the Leader and Founder of the Israel King of the Jews Church, said in view of the government’s resolve to prevent the spread of the virus, the church had suspended, until further notice, its annual Passover Festival.

The Passover Festival is one of the biggest gatherings of the church, attended by members both home and abroad.

Guidelines

He charged Christians and all Ghanaians to follow strictly the preventive measures outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the government to prevent contracting the virus and further spreading it.

The preventive measures include washing the hands with soap under running water and using hand sanitisers.

He urged Ghanaians to be wary of fake prophets prescribing all kinds of solution to the disease.

“There is no need to fight the virus with faith. Faith is a spirit and when we bring it into our physical life, we can describe it as fuel. You do not need to open or expose it, otherwise it will evaporate and lose its power.

“Rather, you need to close it to preserve it and use wisdom and knowledge and follow the directives of the WHO and the ones set for us by the President and his Cabinet to reduce the spread of the virus and keep the people safe,” he said.

Nakoa Prophet Jamson extended the condolences of members of the council to the families of people who had lost their lives through the virus.

Source: peacefmonline