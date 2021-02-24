2 hours ago

The Local Government Service Workers Union has expressed its dissatisfaction with the exclusion of its members from the list of beneficiaries of the government’s COVID-19 package for frontline workers.

Speaking at the Union’s 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, the Chairman of the Union, Moses Awenkanab Awarikaro said their members, which include Environmental Health Officers deserve to receive insurance packages, given the critical role they play in preventing a spread of the virus.

“As Local Government Service workers, some of our colleagues are in the front role in the fight against COVID-19, especially, the cemetery workers of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Inspectorate, of the Assemblies, who are directly involved in the handling and burial of COVID-19 dead bodies.”

“In this global COVID-19 crisis, it is important not to downplay the contributions of any segment of workers, whether at the local or national levels, because, they are all doing their best to prevent the coronavirus from further spread,” he argued.

The Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, on his part, appreciated the concerns of the Union and said measures are being taken to ensure fairness in the provision of benefits to all staff in the various assemblies.

Several groups have called on the government to provide them with relief packages.

Recently, members of the National COVID-19 Burial Team demanded relief packages from the government after a member contracted the virus.

citifmonline