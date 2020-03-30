President Akufo-Addo’s address on Friday, 27th March 2020 exempted members of the Judiciary from the restriction of movement of persons resident in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

RESTRICTION OF MOVEMENT OF PERSONS RESIDENT IN GREATER ACCRA AND GREATER KUMASI BY H. E. THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC – IMPACT ON THE JUDICIARY

We refer to His Excellency The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa

Akufo-Addo’s address on Friday, 27th March 2020. In his broadcast, His Excellency the President exempted members of the Judiciary from the restriction of movement of persons resident in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

In implementing His Excellency’s directives, the following steps have been taken by the Judiciary to ensure that the critical services rendered by this arm of government is made available during this period, as the exigencies of the situation demands.

1.    The restrictions imposed on the citizenry of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi affect all Lawyers and Litigants and /or other Court Users since these categories of persons were not exempted.

2.   For this reason, Registrars are directed to adjourn all cases listed during this period to dates in May and June 2020.

3.   In Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi, the Courts listed in Schedules A and B respectively, are  designated to deal with critical cases which may arise i.e. breaches arising from the restriction orders and other criminal matters.

4.   The Supreme Court and Court of Appeal are available to handle urgent cases as may be determined by the Chief Justice during this period.

5.   Registries of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal will be open during this period.

6.  Support staff who fall in certain categories have already been requested to take their annual leave.  The following skeletal staff, will, however, be required to be in place to support the the designated Courts:

·        Registrars

·        Cashiers

·        Court Clerks

·        Interpreters

·        Recorders
and

·        Bailiffs

All other staff will be required to apply for their leave during the period of the restriction.

7.   Administrative Offices will be manned by skeletal staff determined by Heads of Departments to ensure that critical services are rendered during this period.

8.   Earlier press releases issued by the Judiciary on 16th and 20th March 2020, which outline COVID-19 protocols still apply.

Once again the cooperation of the general public will be greatly appreciated.

SIGNED:  …………………………………………………….

HIS LORDSHIP JUSTICE ANIN YEBOAH

CHIEF JUSTICE

SCHEDULE A

COURTS DESIGNATED IN GREATER ACCRA

COURT                             LOCATION

1.   General Jurisdiction 3                   Accra Law Court Complex
2.   Human Rights 2                           Accra Law Court Complex
3.   Circuit Court 11                           Accra
4.   Circuit Court 1                             Accra
5.   District Court, Adjabeng               Adjabeng, Accra
6.   District Court 1, Kaneshie             Workers College
7.   District Court, Teshie-Nungua        Teshie Nungua
8.   District Court 1, Madina                Madina
9.   Circuit Court  1, Adentan               Adenta
10. Circuit Court, Amasaman               Amasaman
11. District Court 1, Amasaman           Amasaman
12. High Court 1 Tema                        Tema
13. Circuit Court 1 Tema                     Tema
14. District Court 1, Tema                   Tema
15. District Court, Ashaiman                Ashaiman

SCHEDULE B

COURTS IN GREATER KUMASI

COURT                                           LOCATION

1.   Human Rights Court 8                         Kumasi
2.   High Court 3                                       Kumasi
3.   Circuit Court 2                                    Adum
4.   Circuit Court KMA                                KMA
5.   District Court 1, Adum                         Adum
6.   District Court 2, Asokwa                      Asokwa
7.   District Court, Mampongteng                Mampongteng
8.   District Court, Ejisu                             Ejisu
9.   District Court, Asokore Mampong          Asokore Mampong
10. Circuit Court, Nkawie                           Nkawie
11. District Court, Kuntenase                     Kuntenase
12. District Court, Akropong                      Akropong
13. District Court, Kodie                            Kodie