36 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo’s address on Friday, 27th March 2020 exempted members of the Judiciary from the restriction of movement of persons resident in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

In implementing His Excellency’s directives, the following steps have been taken by the Judiciary to ensure that the critical services rendered by this arm of government is made available during this period, as the exigencies of the situation demands.

For this reason, Registrars are directed to adjourn all cases listed during this period to dates in May and June 2020.

Meanwhile, in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi, the Judiciary has listed Courts designated to deal with critical cases which may arise i.e. breaches arising from the restriction orders and other criminal matters.

However, the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal are available to handle urgent cases as may be determined by the Chief Justice during this period.

Support staff who fall in certain categories have already been requested to take their annual leave.

The following skeletal staff, will, however, be required to be in place to support the the designated Courts: Registrars, Cashiers, Court Clerks, Interpreters, Recorders and Bailiffs.

All other staff will be required to apply for their leave during the period of the restriction.

See attached full statement signed by the Chief Justice.

Read Below full statement

RESTRICTION OF MOVEMENT OF PERSONS RESIDENT IN GREATER ACCRA AND GREATER KUMASI BY H. E. THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC – IMPACT ON THE JUDICIARY

We refer to His Excellency The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa

Akufo-Addo’s address on Friday, 27th March 2020. In his broadcast, His Excellency the President exempted members of the Judiciary from the restriction of movement of persons resident in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

In implementing His Excellency’s directives, the following steps have been taken by the Judiciary to ensure that the critical services rendered by this arm of government is made available during this period, as the exigencies of the situation demands.

1. The restrictions imposed on the citizenry of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi affect all Lawyers and Litigants and /or other Court Users since these categories of persons were not exempted.

2. For this reason, Registrars are directed to adjourn all cases listed during this period to dates in May and June 2020.

3. In Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi, the Courts listed in Schedules A and B respectively, are designated to deal with critical cases which may arise i.e. breaches arising from the restriction orders and other criminal matters.

4. The Supreme Court and Court of Appeal are available to handle urgent cases as may be determined by the Chief Justice during this period.

5. Registries of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal will be open during this period.

6. Support staff who fall in certain categories have already been requested to take their annual leave. The following skeletal staff, will, however, be required to be in place to support the the designated Courts:

· Registrars

· Cashiers

· Court Clerks

· Interpreters

· Recorders

and

· Bailiffs

All other staff will be required to apply for their leave during the period of the restriction.

7. Administrative Offices will be manned by skeletal staff determined by Heads of Departments to ensure that critical services are rendered during this period.

8. Earlier press releases issued by the Judiciary on 16th and 20th March 2020, which outline COVID-19 protocols still apply.

Once again the cooperation of the general public will be greatly appreciated.

SIGNED: …………………………………………………….

HIS LORDSHIP JUSTICE ANIN YEBOAH

CHIEF JUSTICE

SCHEDULE A

COURTS DESIGNATED IN GREATER ACCRA

COURT LOCATION

1. General Jurisdiction 3 Accra Law Court Complex

2. Human Rights 2 Accra Law Court Complex

3. Circuit Court 11 Accra

4. Circuit Court 1 Accra

5. District Court, Adjabeng Adjabeng, Accra

6. District Court 1, Kaneshie Workers College

7. District Court, Teshie-Nungua Teshie Nungua

8. District Court 1, Madina Madina

9. Circuit Court 1, Adentan Adenta

10. Circuit Court, Amasaman Amasaman

11. District Court 1, Amasaman Amasaman

12. High Court 1 Tema Tema

13. Circuit Court 1 Tema Tema

14. District Court 1, Tema Tema

15. District Court, Ashaiman Ashaiman

SCHEDULE B

COURTS IN GREATER KUMASI

COURT LOCATION

1. Human Rights Court 8 Kumasi

2. High Court 3 Kumasi

3. Circuit Court 2 Adum

4. Circuit Court KMA KMA

5. District Court 1, Adum Adum

6. District Court 2, Asokwa Asokwa

7. District Court, Mampongteng Mampongteng

8. District Court, Ejisu Ejisu

9. District Court, Asokore Mampong Asokore Mampong

10. Circuit Court, Nkawie Nkawie

11. District Court, Kuntenase Kuntenase

12. District Court, Akropong Akropong

13. District Court, Kodie Kodie