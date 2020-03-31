1 hour ago

The Gender Ministry has reacted to reports of some kayeyei who were being 'smuggled' to Tamale in a truck.

Over a dozen women and children in two trucks enroute to the Northern Region were impounded at the checkpoint of a COVID- 19 joint security at Duampompo in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The drivers had covered the trucks with tarpaulins to try and outsmart the security personnel stationed at the various checkpoints.

Passengers onboard the vehicles were mostly head porters who were travelling to the North East Region with their children.

According to these women, when they heard of the lockdown, they decided to go to their hometown because they have nowhere to sleep.

The MCE for Ejisu, Madam Beatrice Serwaa Derkyi however asked that the trucks head back to Accra.

On Tuesday morning, relaible sources informed Peace FM that the occupants in the two trucks have been taken to the Baiden Powell Hall near the High Street in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 27 announced a two-week partial lockdown on Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi to be effective 1 am on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, Ghana has already recorded 152 cases with 5 deaths and 2 recoveries.

Reacting to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Gender Minister and Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison said her ministry together with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information will soon be making public how government is going to deal with the situation.

"The driver should be severly punished," she said.