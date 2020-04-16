1 hour ago

Executive Director of the National Population Council, has advised Ghanaians to abstain from ‘excessive sex’ amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ explained that staying at home “should not rather create overpopulation.”

“You can’t stop anyone from having sex but you can advise them to be careful. My main worry is that children should not be a by-product of sex, they are too expensive for that. Your source of entertainment should not result in a child. It is too bad and demeaning,” she told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang.

Adding that “Any unplanned thing just like the COVID-19 will end up becoming a disaster. If you want to have sex as your source of entertainment, protect yourself.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week, extended the partial lockdown on Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Greater Kumasi by a week more amid efforts by government to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19.