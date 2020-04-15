1 hour ago

Mame Yaa Aboagye, Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has debunked allegations by Zanetor Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Korley Klottey Constituency that government is distributing relief items intended for the less privileged and vulnerable in the lockdown areas to New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithfuls.

According to Mame Yaa Aboagye, politics should not be used to undermine President Akufo Addo’s effort in fighting against the deadly coronavirus.

“We should not play political campaign for votes under this pandemic”, she said.

Zenator Rawlings has accused government of being biased in the distribution of relief items to the target audience.

In about 3 minutes video circulating on social media, Zanetor Rawlings condemned the act saying it’s unacceptable and defeats the intended purpose of the food distribution.

Mame Yaa has asked the NDC and their Members of Parliament, particularly Zanetor Rawlings, to stop the politicization and further challenged them to corroborate their claims.

“I am surprised at Hon.Zanetor . So, does it mean here relief items to her constituency (Korley Klottey Constiteuncy) which includes bread, This Way and sachet water are only shared among NDC members? The team she appointed to share the food are also strong NDC members...The truth must always remain so irrespective of our political colours. The most painful part is this disease does not know any party colours. It does not know NPP or NDC, so why politicize it?” she questioned.

Mame Yaa Aboagye commended President Akufo-Addo for his proactive measures and interventions in fighting the pandemic and believed the President’s judicious decisions have ignited fear in the camp of opposition party.

“The attitude and propaganda of Hon. Zanetor Rawlings is shambolic. I know the fulfillment of the promises of the NPP government has greatly affected the opposition party that is why they have channeled all their energy to the distribution of the relief items…Let us change our behavior, unite and fight” the pandemic, she stressed.

Source: peacefmonline