1 hour ago

The Lordina Foundation on Sunday presented a number of essential items including veronica buckets, boxes of liquid soap and hand sanitizers to the women in the Gambaga Witches Camp.

The items are to help the women, who are all advanced in age, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus within the camp.

The best way to prevent the spread of the virus and also protect oneself from infection is to regularly wash your hands with soap and under running water.

Board Chairman of the Foundation, Reverend Stephen Wengam commenting on the presentation said: “unfortunately, older people and persons with existing medical conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases are said to be more likely to have serious complications when infected. Our support to the women is to help them protect themselves and prevent any infections within the camp.”

The Gambaga Witches Camp has over the years received various forms of support from the Lordina Foundation and especially from its President, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, a former First Lady of Ghana.