2 hours ago

Ghana and FC Strasbourg striker Majeed Waris has extended a hand of support in this difficult times to the people of Lamashegu in the Northern Region by supplying them with hand sanitizers and liquid soaps.

As part of efforts to help the people of his hometown the Ghana striker has made the donation to help fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The country has experienced a surge in the cases for the lethal coronavirus with Ghana getting 11 new cases with the total now at 152 with five persons dying in the process with two persons recovering fully.

Many footballers have joined with support for Ghanaians with Asamoah Gyana hitting the streets of Weija Gbawe to distribute hand santizers, veronica buckets and other essentials.

Samuel Owusu has also joined in the campaign by providing over 350 cartons of hand sanitizers.

“Due to the safety precaution, Majeedwaris foundation have donated hundreds of hand sanitizers and liquid soap to the assemble man in Lamashegu to help educate and prevent the spread of the virus,” the striker posted on his twitter handle.

His kind gesture will go in handy at the time Tamale has recorded 1o cases out of the 151 recorded so far in the country.