3 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has spoken against a decision by the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye to suspend sitting indefinitely.

The Speaker of Parliament during sitting today, Saturday, said Members of Parliament cannot go on a definite recess since ‘we are not in normal times’.

This means the Speaker can assemble Members of Parliament any day without the required 14-day notice per the standing orders to address issues especially relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Minority claims the Speaker has no power to suspend sitting sine die instead of adjourning.

Speaking at a press conference after proceedings in the House had ended today, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu described the Speaker as a ‘walking illegality’ because there was no consultation before he suspended sitting indefinitely.

Throwing Tantrums Unnecessary

The Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu also speaking at a press conference said had the Minority attended meetings called by the Speaker, they would have understood his decision.

He described the Minority leaders' 'throwing of tantrums' as unfortunate and hoped that with time, everyone will be on the same page.

According to him, "my colleagues have decided not to see the Speaker; they failed to attend meetings by the Speaker . . . this kind of behaviour is untenable. If you bastardize the Speaker, you are bringing down the image of parliament".

Source: peacefmonline