1 hour ago

Some Muslims in the Northern region have been arrested for defying President Nana Akufo-Addo’s public gathering ban.

The culprits were picked-up from two mosques in separate locations – Bamvum and Tesec junction – by a joint taskforce deployed by the Regional Minister.

The joint taskforce deployed, according to the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, is to enforce the observance of the directives issued by President Akufo-Addo by persons living in the Northern region.

Addressing the media after the exercise, Mr Saeed said the exercise carried out on Saturday morning would be intensified in the coming days, especially on Sundays, a day usually slated for weddings and funerals in the region.

“The exercise will continue tomorrow which is a Sunday, a day usually used for weddings and funerals in this area and any wedding or funeral with more than the required 25 people will have all persons present arrested,” he said.

He further assured of his outfit’s continuous efforts in educating persons in the region on the prevention of COVID-19.

Adomonline