The Muslim Community in the Ashanti Region has suspended its Friday prayers (Juma) following the coronavirus directive by President Akufo-Addo.

They are however advised to practice personal prayers in their various abodes in accordance with the Islamic and Quranic teachings.

The President as part of the preventive measures to fight against coronavirus in the country on Sunday night addressing the nation directed that all religious groups should suspend activities for the next four weeks.

"All public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities such as church derived and mosque have been suspended for the next four weeks," he said.

At a meeting attended by Muslim scholars in the region, they admitted following the directives of the President after several hours of intensive consultations at the Kumasi Central Mosque in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheik Abdul Mummin who addressed the gathering believed the Muslim community needs to abide by the directives of the President so as to avert the spread of the virus.

He has therefore charged the Muslim community to used sanitizers to prevent the spread of the virus from one person to the other.

He lauded President Akufo-Addo and his Veep for the protocols laid down for the fight against the spread of the disease.

After the President of Ghana's pronouncements, most churches have taken to their social media handles to commend the move and make their support known by suspending their church activities.

Ghana has recorded 7 cases of coronavirus of which all are imported cases according to the Health Minister.

National Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu has suspended public Islamic religious activities and gathering to complement the government's measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to Chief Imam, the said suspension is in line with President Akufo-Addo's ban on all social gatherings including funerals, festivals, all religious activities, conferences and all other events that call for a mass gathering of people.

Henceforth, the Leader of the Muslim daily prayer (Salat) known as the Muezzin will announce a call to prayer to commence individual prayers at various homes.

The Chief Imam in a statement noted that the restriction of public gathering is in accordance with protocols enshrined in the Quran to preserve and ensure healthy lives.

