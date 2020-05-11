COVID-19 National Trust Fund receives over GH¢44m in donations

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund set up by government to receive donations from institutions and individuals in the country to augment the efforts of the state in the fight against the spread of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 in Ghana, has so far received about forty-four million, nine hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢44m) in donations since it was established by an Act of Parliament (Act 1013).

The Chairperson of the Fund made the disclosure when she addressed a brief ceremony held at the Forecourt of the offices of the Fund at the Jubilee House, Point Six, to release twelve (12) vehicles donated to the Fund to treatment centres and testing laboratories who are at the forefront of the country’s fight against the novel Coronavirus, Covid-19.

Chairperson of Fund

Lady Chief Justice (Rtd) Sophia Akuffo, stated that the Trust has so far received Forty-Four Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 44,900,000.00) in donations and that the Board of Trustees will ensure the transparent use of same. She urged the general public to respect and adhere to all the social distancing and prevention protocols announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in order to ensure that we protect each other as a people.

“We are happy to announce that the Fund has so far, in addition to generous gifts in kind, the details of which we more than willing to share with any interested person, we have received an amount of Forty-Four Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 44,900,000.00). The Board of Trustees will ensure the judicious and transparent application of all monies and other resources received for their intended purposes,” Justice Sophia Akuffo said.

Request for Vehicles

Justice Sophia Akuffo further called on other automobile companies in Ghana to donate more four-wheeled vehicles to the Fund in order to support its planned agenda to furnish all regional hospitals with “4X4 cars.”

Minister in Charge of SIGA

Minister of State in Charge of State Interest and Governance Authority, Kwaku Afriyie, in his welcome remarks urged the receiving institutions to use the vehicles effectively to support the country’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vehicles

The vehicles presented include ten (10) Cobalt LTZ Chevrolet Cruze saloon car, one (1) Mitsubishi L200 pick up and one NP 300 Hardbody Nissan pick-up.

Receiving Institutions

The list of receiving institutions and centres are Zinal Public Health Isolation Centre Laboratory (ZPHL), Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), Central Care Management Team, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Covid-19 Testing Centre and the Pentecost Convention Hospital Isolation Centre.

The rest are the Tamale National Public Health Laboratory (NPHLT), University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), LEKMA Hospital, Kumasi South Regional Hospital, Veterinary Division Laboratory, National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) Korle-Bu and the Tema General Hospital.