3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Deputy Chief Executive Officers of State Entities have donated a cheque for GH¢500,000.00 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, to aid government in its efforts to manage the pandemic in the country.

The National Health Insurance Authority, on the other hand, donated a cheque for GH¢250,000.00 to the Fund, as part of its contributions towards the fight.

The cheque was received by some members of the Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, at a press briefing organised on Wednesday to update the media on the current state of the COVID-19 in Ghana and clarifications on the measures taken by government to manage the situation.

The donation by the State CEOs and their Deputies was not from their respective institutions but a contribution from the individual CEOs and Deputies.

The donation, they said, was an initial contribution on their part as individuals, and gave an assurance to make more contributions to support the fight whenever it became necessary.