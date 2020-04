1 hour ago

The Nigerian government has apologised for “mistakes” made during the burial of President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died from coronavirus.

This is after people were pictured in huddles around the gravesite on 18 April, not observing strict rules on mass gatherings, social distancing or personal hygiene.

Officials say it is not the message they have been giving to the nation.